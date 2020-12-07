Collaborations between Pharrell Williams and Adidas have been in an abundance this season, but there hasn't been a release as broad as this upcoming "Triple Black" collection.

Releasing this weekend is a 14-sneaker set with each pair wearing a tonal all-black color scheme, starting with the five collaborative models with the PW Tennis HU, PW Solar HU, PW Superstar, Sobakov 2.0, and PW Boost Slides. Also included in the capsule are six Adidas Originals silhouettes with the Stan Smith, Superstar, Continental 80, Samba, NMD_R1, and ZX 2K Boost wearing the stealthy make up. Lastly, the PW Ultra Boost 20, PW Ultra Boost DNA, and PW Climacool Vento serve as the performance-focused offerings.

"The vision is to further distill the form of functional objects down to their essence," Pharrell Williams says. "Removing all distractions allows us to see every detail clearly and make the story uniquely ours."

Readers will be able to pick up the Pharrell x Adidas "Triple Black" collection starting on Dec. 12 at Adidas.com/pharrell and select retailers globally.

