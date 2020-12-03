Pharrell will keep this year's 50th-anniversary celebrations of the iconic Adidas Superstar going with a new collaboration dropping this week.

In a change of pace from the wide range of the NMD Hu styles that have recently dropped is a new set of shell toes, which will be available in five monochromatic colorways including brown, green, gold, beige, and purple. Just like the Pharrell x Adidas Superstars that dropped in June, the upcoming pairs feature a Primeknit construction on the upper replacing the traditional leather setup along with rounded shoelaces, and Human Race branding at the heel. Capping off the look is a matching cup sole underneath.

Readers will be able to pick up this Pharrell x Adidas Superstar collection starting on Dec. 5 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Each pair retails for $140.

Image via Adidas

