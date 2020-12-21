Only a few days removed since the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu hit stores in a brown colorway, another make up of the popular lifestyle shoe is set to arrive in December.

The Three Stripes revealed that the bold mint green iteration that originally dropped exclusively at ComplexLand will see a wider launch this week. Various green hues cover the shoe featuring a darker shade on the Primeknit upper and Boost midsole while a lighter shade dresses the supportive cages on the sides and heel tab. Just like prior releases, embroidered text appears on the upper, this time translating to "Human Race" in Vietnamese.

Additional styles of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD HU that could be releasing soon include the pink and aqua blue colorways.

Priced at $220, this mint green colowray of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu will be released at Adidas.com/pharrell, and select retailers on Dec. 23. Sign-ups for an opportunity to buy the shoe are open on the Confirmed app from now before it closes on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas