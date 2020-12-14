Fans of Pharrell William's Adidas NMD Hu sneaker will have at least one more pair to look forward to before the year comes to a close.

This time, the collaborative lifestyle runner comes dressed in a predominantly brown color scheme from its Primeknit upper down to the full-length Boost midsole and outsole. Breaking up the look are grey supportive cages on the sides with matching shoelaces, co-branding on the heel tab, and text embroidered at the midfoot in Korean that translates to "Human Race."

Additional Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu colorways are expected to be hitting stores soon including the aqua blue and pink styles.

This brown Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu will release on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on the Confirmed app for a retail price of $220. Sign-ups for a chance to buy the shoe are now open until 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.

Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Pair
Image via Adidas
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Lateral
Image via Adidas
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Front
Image via Adidas
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Top
Image via Adidas

 