Fans of Pharrell William's Adidas NMD Hu sneaker will have at least one more pair to look forward to before the year comes to a close.

This time, the collaborative lifestyle runner comes dressed in a predominantly brown color scheme from its Primeknit upper down to the full-length Boost midsole and outsole. Breaking up the look are grey supportive cages on the sides with matching shoelaces, co-branding on the heel tab, and text embroidered at the midfoot in Korean that translates to "Human Race."

Additional Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu colorways are expected to be hitting stores soon including the aqua blue and pink styles.

This brown Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu will release on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on the Confirmed app for a retail price of $220. Sign-ups for a chance to buy the shoe are now open until 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas