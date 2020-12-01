Fresh off the release of its New Balance 920 collaboration, Patta may have another sneaker project dropping before the end of the year.

This time, the Dutch shop is linking up with Reebok to create a new iteration of the brand's Club C model after it was previewed on Instagram by Patta's brand director Lee Stuart. A full look at the shoe isn't available just yet, but the teaser shot shows that the lateral side panel will feature Patta branding as well as an embroidered icon of the Pan-African flag replacing both "Reebok" and the traditional Great Britain flag.

As of now, both Patta and Reebok have yet to confirm that this Club C collab is in fact releasing, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (12/01): Patta has confirmed that its Reebok Club C 85 collab and will be available on Dec. 5 exclusively at Patta Amsterdam, Milan and London stores. The boutique plans to stock the pair in their store year-round with a portion of the proceeds donated to The Black Archives in Amsterdam, London’s Sistah Space & The Good Neighborhood Collective in Milan. Grab a closer look below.

Image via Patta

Image via Patta

Image via Patta