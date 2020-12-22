Packer Shoes linked up with rap icon Raekwon five years ago to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic solo debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., which resulted in the "Purple Tape" Diadora N.9000, but that wasn't the only shoe made from the three-way collaboration.

There was also a sample pair of the "Cuban Linx" colorway created that was given to Raekwon and since then, the 1-of-1 style has been tucked away in the Chef's possession. With this year being the album's 25th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the N.9000 model, Packer is releasing the shoe to the public. It's red, black, and yellow color combination draws inspiration from the album's cover including a parental advisory font on the tongue tag, and "1995" embroidered on the heel counter.

Priced at $250, this Packer Shoes x Raekwon x Diadora x N.9000 "Cuban Linx" will be released on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. ET exclusively at Packershoes.com.

Image via Packer Shoes

