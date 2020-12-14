With the release of the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star" rumored for early next year, another beloved colorway is reportedly set to return.

According to sneaker leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a "Green Apple/Volt/Crimson/Black" iteration is rumored to be arriving in early 2021. Although unconfirmed by the brand, this pair is expected to be a re-issue of the iconic "Grinch" colorway that initially dropped in 2010 as part of Nike Basketball's "Christmas Day" collection. Note that the pair pictured above is the 2010 release as an early look at the Protro version has yet to surface.

It's worth noting that the color code for the OG Kobe 6 "Grinch" was "Lime Green/Varsity Red/Black" rather than the updated style, however this 2021 variation is still expected to mimic the original colorway.

The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" is slated to release sometime in early 2021 but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

UPDATE (11/10): With an exact release date still confirmed, a first look at the upcoming "Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro has emerged thanks to @dj_sneakerhead. Check back for a confirmed launch date soon.

UPDATE (11/20): zSneakerheadz and Sniperkicks32 have shared a detailed look at the "Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro, which reveals that the upcoming release will include red shoelaces similar to the 2010 version. Official release details for the shoe have not been confirmed by the brand, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (12/14): Official nike.com images of the highly-anticipated "Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro have hit Nike's website ahead of its scheduled Dec. 24 release date. Grab a detailed look at the sneaker below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike