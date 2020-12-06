The popular Nike Kobe 6 may be the next shoe from Kobe Bryant's signature basketball line to receive the Protro treatment.

Soleheatonfeet is reporting that a "Challenge Red/Black-White" makeup is expected to arrive sometime in early 2021. Although it's unconfirmed, the color scheme suggests that it may look similar to the original "All-Star" colorway. Since the inception of the Kobe Protro series in 2018, the brand has re-issued a selection of Bryant's signature models with modern tech including the Kobe 1, Kobe 4 and Kobe 5.

As of now, there is still a lot of uncertainty with future Kobe-related releases but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/06): A new image via zSneakerHeadz gives us a first look at what the "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro for 2021.