Following the success of the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1-inspired colorway in October, the Nike SB Dunk Low will soon be served up in another Jordan-esque scheme.

Similar to an Air Jordan 1 High release from 2018, the "Court Purple" SB Dunk will inherit the Jordan 1's iconic "Black Toe" color-blocking, with purple and black leather overlays presented in contrast of the standard white base. Finishing off the style is a white midsole and purple rubber outsole. Execution-wise, this appears to be another easy win for the Nike SB catalog, and these likely won't have any trouble moving off shelves, rather quickly.

As of now, Nike hasn't officially announced the release date, but expect a drop sometime in early 2021. Images already being loaded likely means within a matter of weeks rather than months.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: Court Purple/White-Court Purple-Black

Style #: BQ6817-500

Price: N/A

Image via Nike

