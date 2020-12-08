Shortly after this month's "Holiday Special" colorway from Sean Cliver, Nike Skateboarding will look ahead to 2021's Chinese New Year celebrations with the next SB Dunk Low release.

Leaked images from @Hanzuying show an unreleased iteration of the popular skateboarding shoe that's wearing different graphics and materials from the right shoe to the left, similar to the brand's past "What The" styles. What connects this pair to the Year of the Ox celebrations are the Chinese characters embroidered on the heel tab along with a token stamped on the sides. The mismatched look continues on the sock liner, insoles, and outsole.

As of now, Nike SB hasn't announced an official release date for this "Chinese New Year" SB Dunk Low, but expect more details to surface ahead of the holiday, which will be observed on Feb. 12, 2021.