Paul George's newest Nike PG 4 sneakers were officially unveiled in January, which means it should be just about time for a reveal of the Clippers star's fifth signature model.

With no official info making the rounds as of yet, an early leak of what is said to be the Nike PG 5 has surfaced. Shared by the basketball-focused account @sneakerhighway23, the new model is seen in a subdued black and white based colorway with hits of peach and orange.

Based on this early preview, the model appears to have more in common with the PG 2 and PG 3 than its immediate predecessor. The upper of the new shoe features a support wing at the front, along with a midsole that is uncharacteristically thick for a George sneaker. Down below, there's a wavy topography-esque traction pattern along with George's logo.

Check back soon for updates on the PG 5 including release date and tech details.