LeBron James has been seen wearing several different Los Angeles Lakers-themed sneakers during his time with the team. First he appeared in a pair of Lakers-inspired Nike LeBron 3s during summer league last year, and most recently the LeBron 7 "Lakers" hit retailers to quick sellouts across the world. Now it appears another LeBron silhouette will be donning the purple and gold.

News via Soleheatonfeet suggests that a Nike Lebron 8 may be arriving later this year in what is described as a "Lakers" colorway. The model was last available in 2011. It was the first shoe James wore as a member of the Miami Heat and famously gave us the iconic "South Beach" colorway.

No they did not skip the 8s#ShofKnows 🟣🟡



Late 2020



NIKE LEBRON VIII QS

Court Purple/Court Purple/University Gold/University Gold

DC8380-500 — SHOF (@soleheatonfeet) May 24, 2020

There are no images or mock-ups for these yet, but the description suggests a purple-based shoe with gold accents. This would be the second LeBron signature model to re-release in a "Lakers" colorway.

A release date hasn't been announced, but stay locked to Sole Collector for updates as they become available.

Nike LeBron 8 QS "Lakers"

Release Date: Late 2020

Color: Court Purple/Court Purple-University Gold-University Gold

Style #: DC8380-500

UPDATE (11/30): With an exact release date still unconfirmed, a first look at the "Lakers" LeBron 8 has surfaced. Check back soon for more information.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike