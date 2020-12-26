Just when you were feeling a little disappointed about Paul George being the only Nike Basketball athlete with a Christmas-themed sneaker this year, LeBron James drops a surprise ahead of the Lakers' game against the Dallas Mavericks.

James laced up the 'X-Mas in LA' colorway of the Nike LeBron 18, taking on a traditional red-based look with subtle green and metallic gold accents. The "snow" speckled midsole is reminiscent of Christmas LeBron releases of the past and LeBron-inspired ornaments adorn the insoles. Icy blue-tinted translucent soles cap off the festive look.

The "X-Mas in LA" LeBron 18 will release on Dec. 30 for $225 on the SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron 18 "X-Mas in LA"

Release Date: 12/30/20

Color: University Red/Hyper Punch-Metallic Gold-Lucky Green

Style #: DB8148-601

Price: $225

Image via Nike

