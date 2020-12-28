For fans who just can't get enough of the Nike Dunk, yet another new style should be hitting shelves in early 2021.

Thanks to @US_11 on Twitter, an official look at the Dunk Low in the "Coast" colorway has surfaced. This pair sports a traditional two-toned color blocking with a white leather upper, while light blue overlays and university gold hits appear on the Nike Air branding at the tongue tag, the heel tab, and footbed. A white midsole and light blue outsole cap off the look.

It's worth noting that this "Coast" colorway of the Dunk Low will only be available in women's sizing and will join the other women's exclusive styles reportedly releasing throughout next year including in dark sulfur, football grey, and crimson tint hues.

The "Coast" Nike Dunk Low is slated to release at Nike.com and at select retailers on Jan. 21, 2021 for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women's "Coast"

Release Date: 01/07/2021

Color: Sail/Coast-University Gold

Style #: DD1503-100

Price: $100

Image via Nike, H/T US 11