While the majority of the recent Nike Dunk releases have been from the original "Be True to Your School" series there are also new styles on the horizon.

Seen here are the first leaked images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Thank You For Caring" courtesy of zSneakerheadz. Although the inspiration behind this low-top Dunk style is currently unknown at the moment, early word is that the pair references the brand's Blue Ribbon Studio seen with the text on the medial side. The panels on the upper come fully equipped with various designs and materials instead of the traditional leather build along with rope shoelaces, and translucent Swoosh branding on the sides.

As of now, official release details for this "Thank You For Caring" Nike Dunk Low have yet to be announced by the brand, but the pair is scheduled to hit shelves sometime in January 2021 according to @Soleheatonfeet.

UPDATE (12/06): A detailed look at the "Thank You For Caring" Nike Dunk Low SP on-feet via Yankeekicks.

Nike Dunk Low "Thank You For Caring"

Release Date: January 2021

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color

Style #: DA6125-900

Price: $N/A

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via yankeekicks

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz