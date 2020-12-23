Following a stacked lineup of Nike Dunk releases this year, 2021 will get off to a quick start with this "Vast Grey" iteration dropping soon.

The latest make up of the Dunk High to surface was shared by US_11 on Twitter, revealing a simple white-based leather upper vast grey overlays with matching Swoosh branding on the sides and shoelaces. The minimalist look continues to the tooling, with a white midsole and a light grey outsole.

In addition to this "Vast Grey" colorway, the "Syracuse" Nike Dunk High is also rumored to be dropping sometime in early 2021.

As of now, the release date for this "Vast Grey" Nike Dunk High has not been confirmed by the Swoosh, but the pair is currently rumored to release on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Jan. 14, 2021.

Nike Dunk High "Vast Grey"

Release Date: 01/14/2021

Color: White/Vast Grey

Style #: DD1399-100

Price: $120

Image via Nike, H/T US 11