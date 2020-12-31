Having already gotten a preview of the upcoming Chinese New Year-themed Air Jordan styles, Nike has shared a full look at its massive 2021 "Year of the Ox" collection.

The latest capsule offers a mix of both lifestyle and performance options including the Dunk Low, Kyrie 7, SuperRep 2, Air Max 2090 and the Blazer Mid. Along with the aforementioned Jordan 1 and Jordan 5 Lows, there are also the celebratory Jordan 35 and Jordan Delta Breathe dropping as well. The collection will include a set of women's exclusive styles including the Dunk Low Disrupt, Escape Run, Air Max Verona, Blazer Rebel and SuperRep Groove. Rounding out the collection are three patchwork-inspired Converse Chuck 70s.

According to the brand, the colorway and material choices for each sneaker draw inspiration from the scenes of temple fairs during the festive holiday by bundling the design themes into three categories including an explosive firecracker, the artisanal Chinese knot, and a spring blossom.

Nike's inline products for the 2021 Chinese New Year collection will be released starting Jan. 1, 2021. The "Chinese New Year" Nike Dunk Low launches on Jan. 22 via SNKRS. The Air Jordan 5 Low and the Jordan 1 Low releases on Jan. 14 and Jan. 31, respectively. The three Converse Chuck 70 styles drops starting on Jan. 21.

