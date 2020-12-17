Not only is the Nike Air Max 95 "Neon" expected to make a welcome return next month, but the classic style will also soon be getting a new look.

Official images of the Air Max 95 NDSTRKT have hit Nike's website, which could be an indication that the shoe will be arriving at retailers soon. This new variation of the classic runner is equipped with a durable ballistic mesh on the upper that's reinforced with plastic cages at the toe with a larger piece on the sides connecting to the heel. Continuing the look is neon accents on the eyelets, mini Swoosh branding by the ankle, and in the midsole's Air Max unit.

As of now, an official date for this "Neon" Air Max 95 NDSTRKT has not yet been established by the brand, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/17): Nike has confirmed that the winterized Air Max 95 NDSTRKT in the classic "Neon" colorway will be released on Dec. 30 via SNKRS for $200.

Nike Air Max 95 NDSTRKT "Neon"

Release Date: 12/30/2020

Color: Black/Neon Yellow-Medium Grey

Style #: CZ3591-002

Price: $200

Image via Nike

