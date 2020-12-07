This year's 30th-anniversary celebration of the Nike Air Max 90 continues with a new colorway of the popular runner dropping this week.

This time, the Swoosh commemorates the Tinker Hatfield-led design with this "Archetype" iteration featuring details seen on one of its earliest sketches. Different from other Air Max 90 releases are the exposed foam on the ankle collar while a translucent mudguard appears on the lateral side. The shoe does include the original tooling boasting a large Air Max unit at the heel and an encapsulated airbag in the forefoot. The shoe dons a predominantly white color scheme that's contrasted by black and infrared hits throughout.

This "Archetype" colorway of the Nike Air Max 90 will be released on Dec. 10 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe is priced at $160.

