A tradition since 2004, Nike will soon deliver the Air Force 1 Low in a special colorway celebrating Valentine's Day.

The upcoming release starts with a clean white leather upper, offset by an 'aged' off-white effect on the Swooshes and sole. Valentine's inspiration appears in the form of red branding hits on the tongue an and heel, as well as Swoosh-bearing heart decals on the lateral heels. This pair is noticeably more subtle than last year's Swoosh-covered offering.

Expect the "Valentine's Day" Air Force 1 to hit Nike Sportswear retailers in Feb. 2021 for $110. We'll update you on the exact release date when it's announced.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day"

Release Date: Feb. 2021

Color: White/Sail-University Red

Style #: DD7117-100

Price: $110

Image via Nike

