With Christmas right around the corner, New Balance gives Kawhi Leonard's signature basketball shoe a seasonal makeover.

According to the brand, this icy blue iteration of the New Balance Kawhi is inspired by Leonard's favorite mythical beast, the Snow Wasset. The winter creature is infamously known for taking down its prey by ambushing them through snow and ice. The look of the shoe is executed with a predominantly blue color scheme but is offset by the white ankle collar along with a logo of a claw gripping a basketball on the tongue.

This "Christmas" New Balance Kawhi will be released on Dec. 11 at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select New Balance retailers in n Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, China, Canada, the US, Italy, and the Netherlands. Additional select retail partners are releasing the shoes on Dec. 15. In addition, the shoe will release alongside a full collection of apparel, but the pieces currently remain unseen.