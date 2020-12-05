The New Balance 327 has been one of the best sneakers to release in 2020, and it looks like the brand isn't done dropping new colorways of the lifestyle runner this year.

Next up is the "Primary" Pack, a three-shoe set with each pair donning one of the three primary colors—red, blue, and yellow. The silhouette itself, which incorporates design elements from classic models like the 320, 355, and SuperComp, features a perforated leather upper that's paired with pigskin suede overlays and giant 'N' branding on the lateral side. The look continues with a white midsole and a black outsole. Grab a detailed look at each colorway below.

Readers will be able to pick up the New Balance 327 "Primary" Pack on Dec. 12 at NewBalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. Each pair retails for $120.

Image via New Balance

