Images have surfaced of what appears to be a new collaboration between Naomi Osaka, Comme des Garçon and Nike, joining forces on an upcoming Blazer Mid.

The Japanese streetwear brand is working with the tennis star on the retro silhouette, with images showing the Blazer dressed in a monogram print that reads 'Comme des Garçons' and 'Naomi Osaka.' The phrase "Home is Where the Heart Is" appears in script form across its midsection, paying homage to Osaka's Japanese heritage, while her signature is also scribed along the upper.

There's no official images or word on when and where this Blazer collab will be releasing, but stay locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (12/04): With Nike giving the Naomi Osaka x Comme des Garçons x Blazer Mid '77 a full reveal today, the brand also confirmed that the collaboration will be released tomorrow, Dec. 5 from all Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores as well as Dover Street Market's online e-shop.

Naomi Osaka x Comme des Garcons x Nike Blazer Mid '77

Release Date: 12/05/20

Color: White/Pure Platinum-Sail-Black

Style #: DA5383-100

Price: $120

Image via Nike

