It appears that the Medicom x SB Dunk Low previewed this year isn't the only sneaker that was produced for the upcoming collaboration.

Thanks to a first look shared by solebyjc, we're learning that the latest sneaker project between the Japanese collectible maker and the Swoosh also includes the "Bearbrick" SB Blazer Low.

The unreleased shoe resembles a previous Air Force 1 Low collab from 2011, which also featured faux pony hair on the upper with Bearbrick branding throughout referencing Medicom's signature collectible figurines.

The account has stated that this "Be@rbrick" Medicom x Nike SB Blazer Low is currently a sample, with no clear indication that it's releasing, but we'll update with any release details as they're made available.

UPDATE (12/12): Nike has confirmed that Medicom's "Be@rbrick" SB Blazer Low is releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on Dec. 26 for a retail price of $80. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

