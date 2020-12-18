Among the many collaborators that previewed upcoming projects with Nike during the Swoosh's New York Fashion Week show last night included designer Matthew M. Williams who shows off a new avant-garde sneaker coming soon.

Today, Williams has taken to social media to unveil his audacious Nike Zoom MMW 4 model in a stealthy black colorway along with an all-grey makeup. The shoe appears to feature a mesh upper for ventilation. As the name suggests, Zoom Air cushioning is used on the forefoot of the multi-stacked midsole. Check out a first look below.

As of now, the official release information for the Nike Zoom MMW 4 has yet to be revealed but expect additional details to arrive in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/18): After months have passed since it was unveiled at New York Fashion Week, the Swoosh confirms that Williams' Zoom 004 collab is finally releasing on Dec. 21 via SNKRS for $450. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike