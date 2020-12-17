While Donovan Mitchell departed from the University of Louisville three years ago to pursue a career in the NBA, he continues to create a positive impact at his alma mater.

Today, the former Cardinal announced a joint partnership with Adidas and his alma mater, which is also sponsored by the brand, to support current and future Black students at the university through the latest "A Shoe For Change" D.O.N. Issue #2 release. The shoe sports the school's signature black and red hues with Louisville's long-standing "The Ville" nickname stamped on the heel and the iconic mascot printed inside the outsole.

Up to $200,000 of proceeds from sales of the "A Shoe For Change" D.O.N. Issue #2 on the Adidas website will be donated to the University of Louisville's Woodford R. Porter Scholarship Program, the Muhammad Ali Scholar Program, the Health and Social Justice Scholars Program, as well as an emergency fund.

"With my mom being a teacher and based on the values she taught me from a young age, I have always understood the importance of education, which is why Adidas and I worked with my alma mater, the University of Louisville, to ensure proceeds from the Louisville colorway of D.O.N. Issue #2 would fund scholarships to support Black students," Mitchell said. "I am passionate about giving back so having the opportunity to support the Louisville community, a place that helped shape me, is really special and it’s great my friend and champion for equality, Angel McCoughtry, is supporting these efforts as well."

Readers can pick up the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 "A Shoe For Change" now on Adidas.com for a retail price of $100.

Image via Adidas

