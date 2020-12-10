It was only a matter of time before Kid Cudi's ongoing partnership with Adidas resulted in the release of his own sneaker. Today, the Three Stripes unveiled the Vadawam 326, a new silhouette designed by the artist.

Fresh off of last month's release of their collaborative Artillery Hi "Bill & Ted" pack, the brand confirmed that the Vadawam 326 will hit shelves next week. The new model takes a number of design cues from one of Cudi's favorite Adidas sneakers, the Artillery Hi, with a mid-cut leather construction that's paired with straps at the midfoot and translucent overlays on the sides. The look continues with a torsion bar in the midsole for additional stability.

The model features subtle tributes to Cudi's daughter, Vada, as the shoe is named after her along with her birthday stitched onto the ankle collar. The Vadawam 326 debuts in two contrasting white and black-based colorways seen with the imagery below.

The Kid Cudi x Adidas Vadawam 326 releases on Dec. 17 at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app, and at select Adidas retailers for $180 each.

Image via Adidas

