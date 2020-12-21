For the second year in a row, Russell Westbrook will begin the NBA season as a member of a new team after an offseason trade sent him from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards. In addition to a new team, Westbrook will take the court in a brand new signature shoe—the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4.

The run gets started with another chaotic colorway, this particular pair possibly a salute to Westbrook's journey in basketball thus far. The scheme appears to be made up of colors from the teams Westbrook has suited up for, including a print inspired by the Leuzinger Olympians, Westbrook's high school team in Los Angeles. The wild upper is offset by a clean white midsole and icy translucent sole.

Design wise, the Zer0.4 appears to be a bit more stripped down than its predecessors, noticeably lacking the cross-strap that was featured on the Zer0.3. The mix of synthetics and mesh is locked in by strategically placed fabric bands and leather overlays. Zoom cushioning has been retained, along with a decoupled outsole build.

While Jordan Brand hasn't yet officially announced the Why Not Zer0.4, Westbrook recently teased the debut in his Instagram Stories. We'll likely see the shoe on-court when the season tips off this week and Hibbett Sports has this colorway listed for a Jan. 6 release.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.4

Release Date: 01/06/21

Color: White/Multicolor-Multicolor

Style #: DD1133-103

Price: N/A

Image via Nike

