Jordan Brand's basketball roster got a little bit bigger today. The brand confirmed moments ago that it has signed Washington Wizards' star guard Bradley Beal and the Brooklyn Nets' rising star Caris LeVert.

Beal was selected as the 3rd overall pick by the Wizards in 2012 and since then, he's had two All-Star selections. LeVert, who was selected 20th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, will be entering his fifth NBA season. Beal will join fellow Wizards teammates Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and Moritz Wagner on the Jordan Brand roster while LeVert joins NBA veteran Jeff Green to present the brand on the Nets.

"Oh man, I felt nothing but excitement and positivity," Beal said about joining Jordan Brand. "It’s a blessing and an honor to be a part of this family. It’s very exclusive. They take care of their athletes very well, and they do a great job of telling their stories. It’s a responsibility to represent the brand. I’m looking forward to this opportunity and being part of the family."

"It feels good," says LeVert about the latest signing. "It still hasn’t fully sunk in yet. I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember. It’s crazy, I was just talking to a friend a month and a half ago, and he asked me if I’d ever sign with Jordan. A week later, I got the call. I’m looking forward to building with the brand."

With the 2020-21 NBA pre-season tipping off tonight, expect Beal and LeVert to be rocking player-exclusive colorways of various Jordan performance models on-court moving forward.