Joe Freshgoods started off the year strong with the release of his "No Emotions are Emotions" New Balance 992 collaboration and to keep the buzz around his sneaker projects going, he will soon release a new collab with Converse.

The Chicago designer took to social media this week to preview his upcoming Chuck 70 Hi collab. On display is a pair that features a Frankenstein-like patchwork upper with various panels and designs inspired by the t-shirts he sold over the years. It also appears that the kicks will drop alongside an apparel collection seen with the co-branded t-shirts and pants also featured in the teaser. Grab an early look below.

Joe Freshgoods' collaborative Converse Chuck 70 Hi will be released sometime this holiday season, but a specific date has not been revealed.