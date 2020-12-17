Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week, J Balvin talks about his love for sneakers, becoming the first Latino artist to get their own Air Jordan, and how he convinced Michael Jordan to make it happen.

