Adidas is introducing a new version of the Forum this week with the help of its skate division and team rider Heitor da Silva.

First released in 1984, the Forum shoe was originally purposed as a basketball shoe, but this latest version includes plenty of performance upgrades designed specifically for skateboarding. The shoe features a premium leather upper with a double-layered toe cap for added durability while da Silva's name is featured on the mesh tongue. The upgrades from the OG continue to the sole with EVA foam on the midsole for impact protection and a grippy gum sole for foot stability on the board.

"I skated in the Adidas Originals Forum a few years ago and loved them. I love classic basketball shoes for the look, durability and comfort," da Silva says. "The design process was fun and surreal—so happy I got to be a part of bringing the Forum back, especially for skateboarding."

Priced at $100, the Adidas Forum 84 ADV by Heitor da Silva drops on Dec. 5 exclusively at Adidas.com/skateboarding and select Adidas retailers.

