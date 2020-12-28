Sneaker Shopping's second annual fan contest winner Joel Galarza gets his own episode with Complex's Joe La Puma at SoleStage in New York City and talks about his love for Yeezys, the bond he has with his Dad over sneakers, and why he likes Bad Bunny so much.

The hosts of the Internet’s biggest sneaker shows, Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run, come together in The Complex Sneakers Podcast. Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne discuss the most important sneaker news and topics every week, and give their expert opinions that can only be told authentically from Complex.





Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg