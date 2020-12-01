In a few short days, the doors to ComplexLand will open for the first time, welcoming fans into an immersive virtual playground of gamified retail experiences, panels, performances, and drops. To offer diehard sneakerheads access to the most coveted pairs, eBay and Sole Collector have joined forces on the biggest sneaker scavenger hunt during ComplexLand. Between Dec. 7 and 11, attendees will have the chance to win some of the most sought-after sneakers from the past 35 years.

Each day of the event, a different silhouette from Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 will be announced as the grail of the day via a push notification on the Sole Collector app. But knowing which shoes are up for grabs is only the beginning. Here’s how it works:

Each day fans will get a different clue in the form of a question and be prompted to explore ComplexLand in search of the eBay-branded Non Playable Character [NPC].

Once they find the NPC, they submit their answer to the question.

Those who respond correctly will automatically be entered in a raffle for a chance to win that day’s featured grail.

With multiple pairs of each grail available, sneaker collectors have five days to test their luck and sneaker knowledge to see which pair they might walk away with. Don’t want to catch an L? Make sure push notifications for the Sole Collector app are on and get a leg up on the competition.

The daily scavenger hunt starts Monday, Dec. 7 only at ComplexLand.