This week's ComplexLand digital event is filled with sneaker happenings—there are exclusive pairs to buy and even some free footwear to win. For each day of the event, which runs from Dec. 7 to 11, eBay is partnering with the Sole Collector app to give away a special pair of shoes through the “Sneaker of the Year Hunt.” Each sneaker style is pulled from Complex's Sneaker of the Year book, which celebrates the best sneakers every year from 1985 to 2020. Every pair will include eBay's new Authenticity Guarantee, which provides free, third-party authentication to ensure each sneaker is legitimate.

For Friday, eBay is giving away a limited number of pairs of the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle. To win a pair, find the eBay Non-Playable Character in ComplexLand located in the Hills on the way to the Galleria—in between the Fairfax Ave and Nipsey Hussle Tribute monuments—then answer some trivia about the shoe. Answer the trivia question right and be entered to win a pair of the sneakers for free.

Here's today's clue: the eBay NPC will ask about the Nike co-founder who first used the waffle iron in shoemaking. The Sneaker of the Year Book touches on this history with mention of the late Bill Bowerman, who founded Nike with Phil Knight and still has projects and divisions at the sportswear company that bear his name. This hint about the origin of the Waffle sole will be a huge help in entering to win one of the free pairs from eBay.

Join us at ComplexLand.com and remember that new giveaways like this from eBay and the Sole Collector app. Today's giveaway is available starting at 8am until 7pm PST. Click here for official rules.