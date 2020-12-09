This week's ComplexLand digital event is filled with sneaker happenings—there are exclusive pairs to buy and even some free footwear to win. For each day of the event, which runs from Dec. 7 to 11, eBay is partnering with the Sole Collector app to give away a special pair of shoes through the “Sneaker of the Year Hunt.” Each sneaker style is pulled from Complex's Sneaker of the Year book, which celebrates the best sneakers every year from 1985 to 2020. Every pair will include eBay's new Authenticity Guarantee, which provides free, third-party authentication to ensure each sneaker is legitimate.

For Wednesday, eBay is giving away a limited number of pairs of "Red Toe" Reebok Questions from 2020. To win a pair, find the eBay Non-Playable Character in ComplexLand located in the Hills on the way to the Galleria—in between the Fairfax Ave and Nipsey Hussle Tribute monuments—then answer some trivia about the shoe. Answer the trivia question right and be entered to win a pair of the sneakers for free.

Here's today's clue: the eBay NPC will ask about the agent that helped Iverson get his deal with Reebok. Complex's Sneaker of the Year book goes into the history of the partnership between Iverson and Reebok, which his agent David Falk made possible. This hint will be a huge help in entering to win a free pair.

Join us at ComplexLand.com and remember that new giveaways like this from eBay and the Sole Collector app are scheduled for 24-hours only starting at 8am PST each day this week. Click here for official rules.