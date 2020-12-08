This week's ComplexLand digital event is filled with sneaker happenings—there are exclusive pairs to buy and even some free footwear to win. For each day of the event, which runs from Dec. 7 to 11, eBay is partnering with the Sole Collector app to give away a special pair of shoes through the “Sneaker of the Year Hunt.” Each sneaker style is pulled from Complex's Sneaker of the Year book, which celebrates the best sneakers every year from 1985 to 2020. Every pair will include eBay's new Authenticity Guarantee, which provides free, third-party authentication to ensure each sneaker is legitimate.

For Tuesday, eBay is giving away a limited number of pairs of "Infrared" Nike Air Max 90 retros from 2020. To win a pair, find the eBay Non-Playable Character in ComplexLand located in the Hills on the way to the Galleria—in between the Fairfax Ave and Nipsey Hussle Tribute monuments—then answer some trivia about the shoe. Answer the trivia question right and be entered to win a pair of the sneakers for free.

Here's today's clue: the eBay NPC will ask about the classic DQM collaboration on the Nike Air Max 90 from 2005. The sneaker, rumored to be coming back soon, channeled that shuttered store's meat market theme into a bacon-flavored colorway. This hint about the Bacon Air Max 90s will be a huge help in entering to win a pair.

Join us at ComplexLand.com and remember that new giveaways like this from eBay and the Sole Collector app are scheduled for 24-hours only starting at 8am PST each day this week. Click here for official rules.