This week's ComplexLand digital event is filled with sneaker happenings—there are exclusive pairs to buy and even some free footwear to win. For each day of the event, which runs from Dec. 7 to 11, eBay is partnering with the Sole Collector app to give away a special pair of shoes through the “Sneaker of the Year Hunt.” Each sneaker style is pulled from Complex's Sneaker of the Year book, which celebrates the best sneakers every year from 1985 to 2020. Every pair will include eBay's new Authenticity Guarantee, which provides free, third-party authentication to ensure each sneaker is legitimate.

On the first day of the hunt, Monday Dec. 7, eBay is giving away a limited number of pairs of "Black/Cement" Air Jordan 3 retros from 2018. To win a pair, find the eBay Non-Playable Character in ComplexLand located in the Hills on the way to the Galleria—in between the Fairfax Ave and Nipsey Hussle Tribute monuments—then answer some trivia about the shoe. Get the question right and be entered to win a pair of the sneakers for free.

Here's today's clue: the eBay NPC will ask about the original set of four colorways for the Jordan 3. As broken down in the Sneaker of the Year book, those colorways are the "Black/Cement," "Fire Red," "True Blue," and "White Cement." This hint will be a huge help in successfully entering to win one of the free pairs.

Join us at ComplexLand.com and remember that new giveaways like this from eBay and the Sole Collector app are scheduled each day this week. Today's giveaway is available from 11am PST until 8am PST tomorrow. Click here for official rules.