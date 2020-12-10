Just a few days away from the highly-anticipated release, we're finally getting a closer look at what's included in Drake and Nike's inagural NOCTA collection.

Most pieces from the initial drop were shared on the SNKRS app today, revealing a set of hoodies, puffer jackets, fleece pants, and crew socks each wearing a distinct black and university gold color palette. Each style fuses functional and cosmetic details together seen with reflective piping as well as various Swoosh and NOCTA logos stamped throughout the apparel pieces.

"This moment is full circle for me," Drake said about his new Nike NOCTA line. "I mean, growing up Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh."

Drake and Nike's first NOCTA collection will be released on SNKRS and at select Nike retailers on Dec. 19 with prices ranging between $30 to $400.

Image via Nike

