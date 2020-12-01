Before 2020 officially wraps up, there are still plenty of Air Jordan releases that fans can look forward to in December. Like previous years, an Air Jordan 11 takes taking center stage for Jordan Brand's holiday. This time though, there are two pairs to choose from including the "Jubilee" makeup and debut of the power-lacing Air Jordan 11 Adapt.

The month gets off to a quick start with the drop of the "Manila" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 that's releasing exclusively for the Jordan Manila store's grand opening and is limited to only 150 pairs. In addition, the highly anticipated release of J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High collab will finally hit shelves.

There are also some less limited styles in the mix including the "University Blue" Air Jordan 9, the "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 13, and the "Reverse Flu Game' Air Jordan 12.

Scroll through for a complete rundown of all the Air Jordan releases you need to know about for December.