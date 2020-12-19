Having just opened the doors to a new store in Boston two short months ago, Concepts continues to expand its retail footprint with a new location opening in New York City.

The Boston-bred sneaker boutique will occupy 2,500 square-feet of space in the heart of the Big Apple's Union Square neighborhood, with the latest space designed in partnership with global creative agency Sid Lee. The store boasts two entrances, with a pavilion at the center creating a unique retail journey for shoppers as they make their way through the open space. The spot offers diverse sneaker and apparel offerings that fans have grown accustomed to from Concepts like Nike Adidas, Jordan, Converse, Vans, Stussy, Canada Goose, and many more.

"We needed a new location in New York City to support our growth and future plans," said Tarek Hassan, founder and CEO of Concepts. "We’ve always loved the energy around the Union Square neighborhood - it reminds us a lot of our first Harvard Square location, so when 99 University Place became available, it felt like home for Concepts."

Concepts' new store is located on 99 University Place and officially opens to the public today. Regular business hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday to Sunday.

Image via CNCPTS

Image via CNCPTS