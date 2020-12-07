After a fairly quiet 2020, Edison Chen and Kevin Poon's Clot label is reportedly ramping things up by delivering a new collaboration with Jordan Brand early next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the streetwear brand is introducing a new colorway of the Air Jordan 14. Given its far off release date, early images of the shoes have yet to surface, but a mock-up photo from zSneakerheadz depicts the possible placement of the "Sepia Stone/Terra Blush/Desert Sand" color palette. This wouldn't be the first time Clot has worked on a low-top Jordan from this era, as the brand released an Air Jordan 13 Low collab in 2018.

Also rumored to be featured in the capsule will be the unreleased Air Jordan 35 silhouette, which is said to wear similar brown color scheme to the Jordan 14, but will replace the "Terra Blush" hits with metallic gold accents.

While the official release details are currently unknown, the Clot x Air Jordan collab is reportedly arriving in early 2021.

Clot x Air Jordan Retro 14 Low SP

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: Sepia Stone/Terra Blush/Desert Sand

Style #: DC9857-200

Price: $N/A

Clot x Air Jordan Retro 35 SP

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: Sepia Stone/Metallic Gold/Desert Sand

Style #: DD9322-200

Price: $N/A

UPDATE (12/06): A new image via zSneakerheadz give us a first look at CLOT's upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low collab. The pictured shoe sports a Sepia Stone shaded upper, along with what appears to be exposed string-like material across it.