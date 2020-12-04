Baltimore-based skate brand Carpet Company is a relative newcomer to the industry, but it's already making waves big enough to catch the attention of Nike SB.

Founded in 2015 by two Arab brothers (Ayman and Osama Abdeldayem), Carpet Company has grown a cult streetwear following thanks to its playful graphics, high quality puff prints, and unique accessories. The brand will soon expand its repertoire through an SB Dunk High collab, seen here in sample form.

The early version of the shoe includes a white leather base with graphics printed on what appears to be a canvas blue base. Further details include a yellowed tongue and midsole with hidden branding throughout, including on the tongue tags, outsole, and heel.

According to @zsneakerheadz and @soleheatonfeet, the Carpet Company x Nike SB Dunk High PRM QS is set to drop early in 2021. Readers should note that this confirmed to be a first sample of the collab and that the final retail version will look different.