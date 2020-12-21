Bryson Tiller goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at SoleStage in Los Angeles and talks about the Air Jordans that put him onto sneaker culture, performing in Yeezy 2s, and his plug to get exclusive Jordan sneakers.

