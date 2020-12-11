Bape and Reebok are no strangers, having released a number of collaborations together over the years, but there's never been one quite like this.

Previewed today by recent Bape collaborator The Weeknd and Reebok's Leo Gamboa is a new "Bapesta" Bape x Reebok Club C. Based on the images shared, the shoe uses the Club C's traditional white leather upper with paneling and stitching reworked to resemble a Bapesta. A Bathing Ape's star motif is featured in four mismatched canvas camouflage patterns (blue, red, purple, and green) while the tongue features the ape head logo and the heel opts for Bapesta branding with the "A" replaced by Reebok's vector logo.

Recent collaborations from the brands include the Bape Black x Reebok Aztrek 96 and Electrolyte 97. Over the years, Bape has also released Reebok Instapump Fury and Question collabs, among others.

A release date for the Bape x Reebok Club C has not been established, but it is expected to drop soon.