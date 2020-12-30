After dropping the exclusive Nike "Hidden Message" Pack in August that included the return of the "Olympic" Air Force 1 Low from 2004, BAIT is bringing back another coveted AF1 style soon.

This time around, the Cali-based retail store is reissuing the "I Believe" Air Force 1 Low that dropped in 2002 exclusively in Japan to celebrate the FIFA World Cup being played in the country that year, but this time with a twist. The latest pair features a clean white-based upper with red hits that wear away to reveal bold graphics and hues underneath, which are pulled from the designs of a traditional Japanese Daruma doll. The look continues with a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

There's currently no release information available for BAIT's reissue of the "I Believe" Nike Air Force 1 Low but the store did confirm on Instagram that it's coming soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike

