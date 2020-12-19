The Nike Air Max Plus has been one of the line's less talked about models this year, as the brand shifted a majority of its attention into celebrating the anniversaries of both the Air Max 90 and Air Max 95. However, this could be changing soon.

The Swoosh will soon deliver the Air Max Plus in a new "Airmoji" colorway seen in the images shared by @US_11 on Twitter. The style wears a stealthy black color scheme that's paired with overlays featuring a purple to blue gradient fade. The shoe's standout design is a Velcro tongue equipped with removable patches boasting various emoji designs. Early word suggests that this pair was created in collaboration with Japanese boutique Atmos and will reportedly be releasing exclusively in Japan, but there are no visible markings that offer confirmation.

Release details for this rumored Atmos x Nike Air Max Plus "Airmoji" have yet to be announced by the brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike/US_11