Making its presence felt at Nike's New York Fashion Week forum was Tokyo-based label Ambush, which stole the show with an eye-catching execution of the iconic Dunk High.

The monochromatic high-top is styled in all-pink (or fuchsia) premium leather, with tonal branding hits and dual-branded tags. Perhaps the most striking design element is the rubber Swoosh branding, which not only applied to the quarters, but extends past the heel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ambush_official x Nike Dunk 🔥

A post shared by Complex Sneakers (@complexsneakers) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:27pm PST

Ambush is no stranger to re-working classic Nike silhouettes. Last spring, the label delivered a high-top version of the Air Max 180 with a zipper shroud.

Nike hasn't announced release details for the Ambush Dunk High, but we'll keep you posted as new details emerge here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (09/30): Ambush founder Yoon Ahn has confirmed today that her Nike Dunk High collab is releasing sometime in December, but an exact date wasn't shared.

UPDATE (11/26): Prior to its scheduled launch next month, an official look at Ambush's upcoming Nike Dunk High collab has surfaced. A specific release date has not been announced but stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE (12/01): Nike has confirmed today that the Ambush x Nike Dunk High is releasing at select retailers on Dec. 11 alongside the NBA x Ambush x Nike apparel collection.

Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Lateral
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Medial
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Top
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Heel
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Outsole
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Toe
Image via Nike
Ambush x Nike Dunk High Black/White CU7544-001 Heel
Image via Nike

 