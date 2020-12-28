The Year of the Ox-themed Air Jordan 1 Low that surfaced earlier this month isn't the only sneaker releasing for 2021's Chinese New Year, as another Air Jordan model featuring the celebratory theme has surfaced.

Joining the Jordan 1 Low will be the low-top variation of the Air Jordan 5 donning what appears to be a subtle sail canvas upper, but upon further inspection actually boasts a graphic under the material. Bright red accents adorn the shoe on the eye stay, sock liner, and midsole, while special patches appear behind the tongue as well as on the heel. Capping off the look is a sail midsole with a translucent outsole.

As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed the release info for this "Chinese New Year" Air Jordan 5 Low but according to @zSneakerheadz, the pair will hit shelves starting on Jan. 23, 2021 for $215. Stick with Sole Collector for official updates.

Air Jordan 5 Retro Low "Chinese New Year"

Release Date: 01/23/2021

Color: Sail/Chile Red/Opti Yellow/Pearl White

Style #: DD2240-100

Price: $215

Image via Nike, H/T US 11

