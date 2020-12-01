After introducing the Air Jordan 5 Golf shoe in the classic "Fire Red" colorway in February, the course-specific model will soon hit shelves in another original makeup.

Pictured here is the Air Jordan 5 Golf in the OG "Metallic" color scheme, but there's a small update compared to the hoops version. The shoe has been reduced to a low-top but the silhouette's signature details including a reflective tongue and the Air-cushioned midsole remain intact. This pair does feature a translucent outsole with black spikes specifically for the course. Grab a detailed look below.

As of now, a release date for this "Metallic" Jordan 5 Golf has not yet been confirmed.

Air Jordan 5 Golf "Metallic"

Release Date: N/A

Color: Black/Metallic Silver-Fire Red-White

Style #: CU4523-003

Price: $220

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike